All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia to allocate €6 million to support the Ukrainian infrastructure in 2024

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 16:56
Latvia to allocate €6 million to support the Ukrainian infrastructure in 2024
Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvia will assign €6 million to help with Ukraine's infrastructure development in 2024, with the same amount anticipated for 2025.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, with reference to representatives of the Latvian delegation headed by the Latvian Minister for Economics Viktors Valainis, during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

Quote: "The Republic of Latvia is interested in deepening economic connections, particularly in terms of substituting agricultural products from Russia and developing export routes.

Advertisement:

It is envisaged that a proposal for a joint logistics solution would be developed for both Ukrainian exporters and Latvian partners, which will encompass both land and sea transit," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also talked about expanding cooperation in railway transit and implementing the eCherha (eQueue) system.

Furthermore, representatives of the Latvian delegation confirmed that the air carrier airBaltic is ready to commence operations in Ukraine as soon as air traffic is restored.

Background:

Latvenergo, the Latvian state-run energy company, provided Ukraine with humanitarian supplies for the electrical system with a total weight of more than 325 tonnes. The aid package included a 250 megavolt-ampere transformer.

Ekonomichna Pravda

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: