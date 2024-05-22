Latvia to allocate €6 million to support the Ukrainian infrastructure in 2024

Latvia will assign €6 million to help with Ukraine's infrastructure development in 2024, with the same amount anticipated for 2025.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, with reference to representatives of the Latvian delegation headed by the Latvian Minister for Economics Viktors Valainis, during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

Quote: "The Republic of Latvia is interested in deepening economic connections, particularly in terms of substituting agricultural products from Russia and developing export routes.

It is envisaged that a proposal for a joint logistics solution would be developed for both Ukrainian exporters and Latvian partners, which will encompass both land and sea transit," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also talked about expanding cooperation in railway transit and implementing the eCherha (eQueue) system.

Furthermore, representatives of the Latvian delegation confirmed that the air carrier airBaltic is ready to commence operations in Ukraine as soon as air traffic is restored.

Background:

Latvenergo, the Latvian state-run energy company, provided Ukraine with humanitarian supplies for the electrical system with a total weight of more than 325 tonnes. The aid package included a 250 megavolt-ampere transformer.

