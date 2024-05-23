At least 6 railway workers injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast

Six railway workers have been injured in Russian strikes on the railway infrastructure of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia ("Ukrainian Railways")

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia reported that Russian strikes damaged railway facilities.

The injured have received first aid.

"At present, we have confirmation of hits to several of our facilities in the city and oblast. The employees were in the shelter during the attack," the statement said.

At the same time, trains continue to run on schedule.

Background: On 23 May, Russian forces launched about 15 strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 or S-400 missiles, in particular hitting a publishing house in the city.

The attack on Kharkiv has claimed the lives of 7 people and left 16 more injured.

