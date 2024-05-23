United24 launches global fundraising for combat robotic platforms

United24 has announced the first fundraising for ground-based robotic platforms.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Details: The Minister of Digital Transformation stressed that the robots will save the lives of the Ukrainian military: they will bring ammunition to positions, attack the Russians and evacuate the military who are injured.

United24 is raising funds for:

combat robots Liut (Fierce), MOROZ (FROST), Shablia (Sabre) M2 and D-11 will assault hostile positions and defend Ukrainian ones;

ARK-1 kamikaze robots to destroy Russian armoured vehicles;

RATEL S mining robots, which mine hostile territories and positions with anti-tank mines;

logistics robots Volia-E (Will-E), Ratel H, Termit, Rys Pro (Lynx Pro), KNLR-E and Sirko-S1 for bringing ammunition to military positions, evacuating the wounded from the front line and installing electronic warfare.

This fundraising is indefinite, as the military needs robots on the battlefield all the time. Once purchased, they will be distributed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

