Most complicated situation on Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Since the beginning of the past day, 88 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine, with nearly half of them on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 23 May

Details: The Russians have launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 37 airstrikes using 47 guided bombs, and 387 attacks by kamikaze drones. They also fired around 3,000 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops with various types of weapons, including multiple-launch rocket systems (109 times).

On the Kharkiv front, four combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The Russians actively deployed aircraft for strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces conducted countermeasures, resulting in significant losses for the Russians.

Early reports indicate that Russia's total losses on this front during the day amounted to 65 individuals. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian tank, a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system, two military trucks and two pieces of special equipment. Furthermore, a Russian tank, two guns and two special vehicles were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, 20 combat clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have confirmed the loss of 100 personnel and 69 units of various weapons and military equipment. The count is ongoing. In addition, a bunker and two ammunition storage points were destroyed.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five Russian attacks near the villages of Terny and Torske.

At the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Bilohorivka on the Siversk front. No positions were lost.

Combat operations are ongoing on the Kramatorsk front near the city of Avdiivka. The situation is under control.

The Russians intensively attacked Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. Throughout the day, the Russians, supported by aircraft and artillery, conducted 22 attacks. The situation is tense near the settlements of Umanske and Novoselivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation. In other areas, the Russians were halted and suffered losses. They have lost 250 soldiers there. A Su-25 aircraft, an armoured combat vehicle, a special vehicle and two ammunition storage points were destroyed. In addition, a tank, an armoured personnel carrier and a special vehicle were damaged.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push back Ukrainian units from the village of Krynky nine times. However, the Russians did not succeed during the battles.

No significant changes have been recorded on other fronts. The situation is under control.

Ukrainian soldiers are actively firing on Russian personnel and equipment. They are taking measures on certain fronts to equip defence lines, kill the Russians and improve their own tactical positions.

