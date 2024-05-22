All Sections
Highest number of combat clashes occur on Kupiansk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 22 May 2024, 20:39
Ukrainian soldier in a trench. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that the highest number of combat clashes on 22 May occurred on the Kupiansk front. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 22 May

Quote: "The enemy kept conducting attacks along almost the entire line of contact; a total number of offensive and assault operations increased to 105 today. The majority of combat clashes are taking place on the Kupiansk front. The Defence Forces respond to the actions of the occupiers and take all necessary measures to deplete the offensive potential of Russian troops.

On the Kharkiv front, all 10 combat clashes took place in the area of the village of Lyptsi. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy concentrated all of today's airstrikes in the areas of Vovchansk and the village of Vilcha. They dropped aerial bombs. The situation is under control.

On the Kupiansk front, fighting is ongoing in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Druzheliubivka and Hrekivka."

Details: On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Torske and Nevske.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces are currently repelling three Russian attacks near the villages of Bilohorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were five Russian attacks. Three more combat clashes continue in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, 11 combat clashes are ongoing, and another 10 Russian attacks have already been repelled.

On the Kurakhove front, 18 combat clashes took place today.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian troops from the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River seven times.

