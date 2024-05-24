Russia loses almost half a million soldiers in its war against Ukraine

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has already lost a total of almost 499,000 soldiers both killed and wounded; over the past day alone, the Russians lost 1,240 soldiers, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 13 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

498,940 (+1,240) military personnel;

7,635 (+13) tanks;

14,775 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;

12,902 (+42) artillery systems;

1,080 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

813 (+0) air defence systems;

356 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,401 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,209 (+0) cruise missiles;

27 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

17,569 (+56) vehicles and tankers;

2,101 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

Support UP or become our patron!