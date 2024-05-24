All Sections
Russia loses almost half a million soldiers in its war against Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 May 2024, 07:41
Russia loses almost half a million soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has already lost a total of almost 499,000 soldiers both killed and wounded; over the past day alone, the Russians lost 1,240 soldiers, 27 armoured combat vehicles and 13 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 498,940 (+1,240) military personnel;
  • 7,635 (+13) tanks;
  • 14,775 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,902 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,080 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 813 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 356 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,401 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,209 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,569 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,101 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being ascertained.

