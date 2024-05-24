Putin plans to involve Belarus in nuclear drills

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that during his visit to Belarus he wanted to discuss security issues with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and the country's participation in drills involving tactical nuclear weapons.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "We will discuss the second phase of the drills, which is related to the direct involvement of our Belarusian military friends and counterparts in these activities."

Details: On Thursday evening, Putin’s plane landed at the airport in the Belarusian capital.

Lukashenko’s press service reported that the talks will take place at the Independence Palace in Minsk, first in a narrow format and then in an expanded one on 24 May.

Background:

Last month, Belarus approved a new military doctrine that, for the first time, includes the use of nuclear weapons.

Russian tactical nuclear weapons are stationed on Belarusian territory under an agreement between Minsk and Moscow.

