China reacts to UK Defence Secretary's statement on providing weapons to Russia

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 23 May 2024, 22:02
A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has called the UK Defence Secretary's words about China's readiness to provide Russia with military assistance for the war against Ukraine "groundless and irresponsible". 

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin

Quote: "We condemn the UK politician’s groundless and irresponsible vilification of China. We noted the fact those remarks from the UK side were not even seconded by its ‘close ally’...

What we would like to say to the UK politician is that vilifying China will not get the UK out of its difficult spot on Ukraine, still less solve the UK’s thorny domestic issues. 

Instead of falsely accusing China, why not take a hard look at what role the UK itself has played on the Ukraine issue?"

Details: The Chinese spokesperson said that it is the UK, not China, that is "fanning the flames on Ukraine".

Wenbin also said that two years ago, Russia and Ukraine "were close to an agreement to end the conflict", but the UK, among others, "jumped in the way" to stop it, and the conflict has continued since then.

He also said that "the UK side once again made irresponsible remarks, which is quite alarming".

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that they will "keep working hard to push for peace talks and oppose fanning the flames", but will protect China's interests.

Background:

  • During a conference in London, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that the US and UK intelligence services have evidence that lethal weapons are being or will be delivered to Russia from China for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.
  • Commenting on Shapps' words, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US has expressed concern that China could provide weapons to Russia but has not seen the evidence.

