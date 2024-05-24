All Sections
Anastasia ProtzFriday, 24 May 2024, 10:53
Ukraine brings back six more children from temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has brought back three families with five girls and one boy to the government-controlled territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Three families with five girls and one boy, aged 1 to 9 years old, have been brought from the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Their parents say that living under occupation has become too unbearable. Lacking Russian citizenship, they had no right to see doctors or get a job."

Details: Prokudin further said that the Russians were constantly searching the families' homes, terrifying the children.

At present, all the families are safe, and doctors and psychologists are working with them.

In addition, Prokudin expressed his gratitude to Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, and his team for their work. The official added that a total of 94 children have been brought back to Ukrainian government-controlled territory from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024.

