Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:29
50,000 books burned in the Factor-Druk printing house IGOR LEPTUGA / NAKYPILO.UA

50,000 books were burned in the Russian missile strike on the Factor-Druk printing house in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "Yesterday's Russian strike on the Kharkiv region, which killed and injured people, destroyed a printing house and burned 50,000 books, demonstrates that Russia is at war with humanity and all aspects of normal life."

Russians launch missile attack on printing house
IHOR LEPTUGA / NAKYPILO.UA
 
50,000 books destroyed
IGOR LEPTUGA / NAKYPILO.UA

The day before, Serhii Bolvinov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Police Investigation Department, said that seven employees of the printing house were killed at their workplace. "They were printing children's books," he said.

 
The printing house produced many children's books
IGOR LEPTUGA / NAKYPILO.UA
 
Factor-Druk published books for children and adults
IHOR LEPTUH / NAKYPILO.UA

"Five women and two men – each of them were just doing their job. This printing house produced books for children, magazines, school diaries, newspapers, and much more. Now there is no such enterprise in Kharkiv," Bolvinov added.

 
Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv
@SERHII_BOLVINOV / X

He said that the bodies were so badly burnt in the fire that only two of them could be identified. The other five will be identified using DNA samples.

 
Books destroyed in the fire
@SERHII_BOLVINOV / X

During a massive attack on Kharkiv on Thursday, 23 May, the Russians hit the printing house of local publishers Vivat. The police reported that the Russians fired missiles from an S-300 anti-aircraft system, and three missiles hit the workshop and the surrounding area.

Yuliia Orlova confirmed to UP.Kultura that the hit occurred at the Factor-Druk printing house, which mostly prints Vivat books. The printing house and the publishers are part of the same holding company.

In addition to Vivat books, Factor-Druk produced books for KSD, Ranok, Folio, Svichado, Zelenyi Pes and other publishers.

Other attacks on Kharkiv printing houses

The printing house Hurov & K burned down on 20 March as a result of a Russian strike on the industrial zone of Kharkiv. Books published by Chas Maistriv, Crocus and Shkola, Dodo jigsaw puzzles and other items were printed there.

The Aurora printing house, located in the same building on the floor below, was also completely destroyed.

Earlier, the Budynok Druku printing house was damaged in yet another Russian attack on Kharkiv.

