103 settlements in Donetsk Oblast cut off from power grid because of Russian attacks

Consumers in Ukraine’s six oblasts have been cut off from the power grid because of Russian attacks, and reconnection works are underway.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: More than 1,000 consumers were cut off in Donetsk Oblast. Power engineers have reconnected 1,800 consumers, including those who had lost power earlier. A total of 103 settlements remain without a power supply, affecting over 47,000 consumers in total.

A total of 3,700 consumers in 51 settlements were cut off from the power grid in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Two overhead power transmission lines in Mykolaiv Oblast were temporarily out of service due to technological reasons. They have since been restored to operation.

Combat actions cut off the power grid in Sumy Oblast to 4,800 consumers in 75 settlements.

In Kharkiv Oblast, power companies have reconnected 101 customers who were cut off due to combat actions. A total of 37,400 consumers remain without electricity supply because of attacks.

In the city of Kherson, more than 3,000 consumers were cut off from the power grid, and 25,800 consumers in 45 settlements in Kherson Oblast are without power.

In Chernihiv Oblast, 1,500 consumers in 27 settlements remain without power as a result of combat actions.

Background:

On 23 May, Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast caused a mine to stop working, keeping more than 160 workers underground.

