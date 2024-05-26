Number of combat clashes increases to 110 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

The number of combat clashes on the frontline has increased to 110 over the past day, with the Russians attacking on all fronts, most intensively on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 23:00 on 25 May

Details: Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat clashes have taken place on the frontline. The Russians launched five missile attacks (using eight missiles) and 34 airstrikes (with 49 guided bombs) on the territory of Ukraine and used 381 kamikaze drones. The Russians also fired 2,433 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv front, 13 combat engagements took place on 25 May. The Russians launched missile attacks and guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv. In total, the Russians launched three missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas using six missiles. Russian troops, in particular, hit a culture and recreation park with a missile. They dropped two guided missiles on a home improvement hypermarket, causing the building to catch fire, with some people being killed, injured or missing.

At the moment, fighting continues on the Kharkiv front near Neskuchne and Starytsia.

Preliminary data indicated that the Russian losses since the beginning of the day on this front amounted to 100 soldiers. One tank, two artillery systems and two vehicles were destroyed. Another artillery system and one vehicle were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of combat clashes totalled 14. The Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing near Miasozharivka, Druzheliubivka and Nevske. In addition, the Defence Forces conducted successful active operations there.

Preliminary data indicates that the total Russian losses on this front over the past day amounted to 47 soldiers. One Russian armoured personnel carrier, two vehicles, a Murom-P surveillance system and two storage points were destroyed, while two tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle were damaged.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks by Russian troops near Terny, Torske and Serebrianka Forest.

"The situation is under control, and no positions have been lost," the General Staff added.

On the Siversk front, the number of Russian attacks increased to 13 in the evening. The situation remains tense in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, where the Russians are trying to break through the Ukrainian defence. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders took a number of measures to strengthen their defensive positions.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defence units 12 times near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka. They had no success. The battle is currently ongoing near Andriivka. The situation is under control.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively on the Pokrovsk front. Here, the Russians made 23 assault attacks during the day, sometimes with aircraft support and the use of guided bombs, and tried to establish significant control along almost the entire contact line. Intense fighting continues near Novooleksandrivka. The Defence Forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

Preliminary estimates of Russian losses in this area amounted to almost 200 soldiers killed and wounded. One Russian Su-25 aircraft, three infantry fighting vehicles and three armoured combat vehicles were destroyed. At the same time, three Russian tanks, one armoured combat vehicle, two mortars and three vehicles were damaged.

At the beginning of the day, the situation was also tense on the Kurakhove front. As of now, the number of combat clashes amounts to 14. The Russians are trying to advance in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. The Defence Forces are taking urgent measures to stabilise the situation and contain the superior number of Russian troops.

Preliminary estimates of Russian losses in this area amounted to almost 90 soldiers killed and wounded. One infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier and three vehicles were destroyed. One tank was also damaged.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops near Staromaiorske. They had no success.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked three times near Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried nine times to drive Ukrainian Defence Forces units away from Krynky. The Russian troops were unsuccessful in this fighting, and no Ukrainian positions were lost.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the Russians, actively using firepower against Russian manpower and equipment. Measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation in certain areas.

