Ukraine to sign security agreement with Lithuania soon

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has stated that a bilateral security pact with Lithuania will be signed soon.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that while on his way to Spain on Monday, he spoke by phone with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and congratulated him on his convincing election victory.

Zelenskyy and Nauseda talked about preparations for major international events like the Peace Summit in Switzerland, the European Council Summit, and the NATO Summit.

Quote: "Lithuania and President Nauseda are personally making every effort to ensure that these events are successful for Ukraine, European unity, and global security. We also agreed to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future based on the G7 declaration signed right in Vilnius," Zelenskyy said.

President Zelenskyy arrived in Spain on a visit on Monday, where, as expected, a security agreement will be signed between the two countries.

On 24 May, media reported on the start of official negotiations between Ukraine and Poland on a bilateral security agreement.

