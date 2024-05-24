Ukraine says negotiations with Poland on security agreement officially started

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, has announced the start of official negotiations between Ukraine and Poland on a bilateral security agreement.

Source: Stefanchuk at a joint briefing with Polish Senate Marshal Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska on Friday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "Today is a very important day in the history of our relations, because today we are starting official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and Poland," Stefanchuk said.

He emphasised that both sides wanted "this agreement to be as ambitious as possible".

Stefanchuk noted that he had discussed with his Polish counterpart the formation of an international compensation mechanism for Ukraine and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

For her part, Kidawa-Błońska stressed that everything should be done to continue international support for Ukraine.

"We are convinced that good coordination of political initiatives by individual governments and parliaments is essential to maintaining broad international support for Ukraine," said Kidawa-Błońska.

She spoke about the agreement with Stefanchuk to continue working at all levels, from parliamentary speakers and various parliamentary groups to individual MPs.

"We will do everything to ensure that the process of Ukraine's integration with the European Union and Ukraine's negotiations with the European Union begin this year. Of course, it will be a long and complicated process, but it is better that it starts," she said.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on 16 May. They agreed to immediately start working on the text of a bilateral security agreement.

Prior to that, Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, said that interagency coordination of the text of the security agreement was underway in Poland and that the draft should be handed over to the Ukrainian side in the coming days.

