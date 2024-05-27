Zelenskyy arrives on first visit to Spain – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Spain. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, arrived in Spain on his first official visit on 27 May.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The plane with Zelenskyy on board landed in the Barajas airport in Madrid. Zelenskyy was personally greeted by Felipe VI, the King of Spain. The video of the meeting was published on Zelenskyy’s official social media pages.

Spanish media note that this is an unusual step of support from the King, since he traditionally does not make such gestures during visits. Last time Felipe VI greeted US President Joe Biden like this was when the latter came to Spain in June 2022 to participate in the NATO Summit.

Within his visit, Zelenskyy will meet with Pedro Sanchez, Head of the Spanish government. They are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement.

Background:

Zelenskyy had to postpone his visit to Spain 10 days ago due to the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Reportedly, Spain will supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot air defence system and the Leopard 2A4 tanks within the US$1.23 billion aid package announced earlier.

