All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"A moment before the occupation, he rescued 57 people from the line of fire": story of policeman from Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 28 May 2024, 13:10
A moment before the occupation, he rescued 57 people from the line of fire: story of policeman from Donetsk Oblast
"I am here to protect" - this is the vow Dmytro Mazurov made to the residents of Lyman hromada at the beginning of his service. Photo: National Police

Dmytro Mazurov, a police officer in Lyman hromada in Donetsk Oblast, helps evacuate people living near the frontline. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

He has been on duty under heavy fire and evacuated residents of frontline villages even during the Russian offensive. And when the Russian troops were only a kilometre away, he managed to evacuate more than 50 people. 

The police officer is a member of the White Angel group, the National Police of Ukraine said

Advertisement:

Dmytro Mazurov serves six frontline settlements: his native Torske, Zarichne, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and Ivanivka. 

"I was born in Torske. Before the full-scale war, it was home to about 750 people, a lot of children and young people. Now the village is almost gone, there is complete devastation, up to 120 residents left," the man says. 

Dmytro has been a police officer since 2018 and a sheriff since 2020. He considers helping people his main task. 

The police officer said that when most of the villages were occupied, and the Russian troops were a kilometre away from the village of Zarichne, more than 50 people gathered near the village centre. They wanted to evacuate. 

"I started taking out citizens, especially children, in my official car, a Renault Duster, under fire. We were taking 6-7 people per car. I had to make eight trips to get everyone out. 

And then I got a call from the village head: two more elderly women had managed to break through the river from the already occupied Torske and were running towards me in Zarichne. So, I went again and picked them up. There was a battle going on, artillery and tanks were firing, and we could hear machine gun fire," Dmytro recalls.

The officer returned to service immediately after the liberation of the area. Back then, people lived without electricity, shops were closed, and there was no connection with the outside world.

"And this connection, as well as humanitarian aid – food, medicine – people received all this through us, the police. In particular, through the unit where I worked, the White Angel," he says.

Now the villages where the policeman works are suffering from Russian attacks every day. Terny and Torske are located one and a half to two kilometres from the frontline. Torske is also hit by Russian aircraft. 

Dmytro says that after the Russians attacked the houses where people were staying, he had to work together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. They had to remove a lot of rubble and retrieve the bodies of the dead.

"Many lives were saved. Over the past year, we have taken out all the children who lived near the contact line – 32 children. The parents did not want to leave until the last moment. We travelled and persuaded them to save their children. We found places all over Ukraine where they could live for free," says the policeman.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warevacuation
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
war
​​Ukrainian paratroopers repel another Russian assault near Novomykhailivka – video
Police find body of 8-year-old boy's father from Kharkiv: child took DNA test
The Insider finds Russian Defence Ministry contractor who has Maltese passport and villa in France – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: