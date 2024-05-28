EU Council adopts priorities in security and defence sectors, including support for Ukraine

Ministers of defence of the EU member states adopted the conclusions concerning security and defence of the EU at the meeting on 28 May where five priorities of a corresponding policy, including the support for Ukraine, were determined.

Details: The heads of defence institutions of the EU countries agreed that the EU needed further increase of the level of defence capability and strengthening the sovereignty due to a number of crises worldwide – from the war in Ukraine to the escalation in the Middle East.

The first priority listed in the statement was the "unwavering support for Ukraine by the EU", specifically in the context of using the European Peace Fund (EPF) for supplying military aid and training the troops under the EUMAM mission.

The EU Council also agreed to increase the investments into the defence industry and to conduct joint procurements in order to increase the scale of the corresponding production.

The conclusions stress the necessity to facilitate the development of rapid deployment forces of the EU, facilitate military mobility within the union, strengthen resistance against hybrid threats and establish partnerships with countries outside the EU.

At the meeting of the EU Council, the ministers discussed Ukraine’s use of Western weapons for strikes on targets in Russia.

The possibility to train Ukrainian troops in the territory of Ukraine by Western instructors was also discussed but there is no unanimity concerning this issue.

