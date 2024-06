Russian troops fired on the village of Havrylivka in Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast) on the evening of 28 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A few hours ago, the occupiers fired on the settlement. A 51-year-old man was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the wounds were fatal."

