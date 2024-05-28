All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Peace Summit to consider three points of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 28 May 2024, 23:49
Peace Summit to consider three points of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has identified three main points in the Peace Formula that will be considered at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with the Portuguese Prime Minister in Lisbon on 28 May

Quote: "We’ve taken three points – nuclear security, food security, and humanitarian issues, which include, by the way, not only [prisoner of war] exchange, but also the return of children stolen by Russia and forcibly taken to Russia. So these three points are very important. Perhaps we will also talk about nuclear security and within this point, about the attacks on Ukraine's energy sector."

Advertisement:

Details: After that, Zelenskyy said, representatives of the leaders of all states will work out the technical details of each of these points.

Quote: "We have to work out these three points in detail, and then pass them on to Russia’s representatives and see how they are prepared to implement them."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked not to mention Ukraine's membership at this year's NATO summit – The Telegraph
Zelenskyy arrives to Portugal on official visit
Putin says Ukraine's parliamentary speaker is now de facto country leader
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: