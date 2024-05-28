Peace Summit to consider three points of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has identified three main points in the Peace Formula that will be considered at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with the Portuguese Prime Minister in Lisbon on 28 May

Quote: "We’ve taken three points – nuclear security, food security, and humanitarian issues, which include, by the way, not only [prisoner of war] exchange, but also the return of children stolen by Russia and forcibly taken to Russia. So these three points are very important. Perhaps we will also talk about nuclear security and within this point, about the attacks on Ukraine's energy sector."

Details: After that, Zelenskyy said, representatives of the leaders of all states will work out the technical details of each of these points.

Quote: "We have to work out these three points in detail, and then pass them on to Russia’s representatives and see how they are prepared to implement them."

