Russians launch missile attack on Krasnopillia, 2 people killed

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 29 May, killing two people.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Suspilne

Quote: "The enemy has once again committed a crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. Today, on 29 May, a missile attack was launched from the territory of the Russian Federation against Krasnopillia hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: It is reported that as a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed and three were injured.

A community arts centre and administrative buildings were also damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the impact of the attack is being established.

