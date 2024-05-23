Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on situation in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts: This is not an assault on Kharkiv

As of the end of May, Russian forces were still conducting border operations in Kharkiv Oblast, but there was no attempt to assault the city of Kharkiv. In Sumy Oblast, the Russian plans and actions are closely monitored, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence assures.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Yusov asserts that the Russians did not even come close to achieving what they had planned due to the actions of Ukraine's Security and Defence Forces.

In general, the Russians gathered their forces near Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, numbering more than 50,000.

Regarding the fighting in Kharkiv Oblast, Yusov noted that "at the moment what we see is an operation in border oblasts. What is happening is not an assault on Kharkiv."

Regarding the threats to the Sumy front, Yusov emphasised the following: "Of course, if there are any concerns, they will be disclosed properly. The situation is well recognised, as are the enemy's plans and resources."

Background: Russian troops expanded the area of combat actions by almost 70 kilometres, thus attempting to force Ukrainian troops to deploy additional brigades from the reserve.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expects heavy fighting in Kharkiv Oblast since he knows that the Russians are preparing to attempt further offensives.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin stated that "as of today", Russia does not plan to seize the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

