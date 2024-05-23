All Sections
Situation on border with Russia remains difficult: Ukrainian border guards elaborate on Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 May 2024, 10:27
Situation on border with Russia remains difficult: Ukrainian border guards elaborate on Sumy Oblast
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Russia has concentrated certain forces on the Sumy front, which is not enough for a strategic strike, but it cannot be ruled out that the Russians will try to intensify their actions, as is happening now in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The situation at the border remains difficult. In fact, we have an insidious enemy who has enough assets and personnel to continue his aggression against Ukraine.

But if we talk about Sumy Oblast as of now, we do not see enough forces on the enemy's side that would allow them to achieve any strategic goals to move deep into the territory of Ukraine if they try to enter again. But of course, we cannot rule out that even though the enemy does not have these sufficient forces, they will not try to take any actions that we are currently seeing on the Kharkiv front. It is with the aim of sowing panic among the population and pulling the Defence Forces to this front as well... We are well aware of this threat and must be prepared for any situation at any time." 

Details: As is known, the Russians often use sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine on the Sumy front, and daily shell the border areas of the oblast with various weapons.

Subjects: Sumy OblastwarState Border Guard Service
