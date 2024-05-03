All Sections
Norway exposes Russian intelligence agents preparing acts of sabotage

Friday, 3 May 2024, 08:26
Norway exposes Russian intelligence agents preparing acts of sabotage
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has discovered that Russian intelligence agents are working in Western Norway, which could mean that Russia may be preparing sabotage operations at critical infrastructure.

Source: Torgils Lutro, the head of the PST in Western Norway, in an interview with NRK

Details: This district has the largest naval base in Northern Europe, Haakonsvern, as well as important oil and gas facilities such as Mongstad, Kollsnes and Sture, along with power plants and other facilities related to electricity supply.

"We see that some of Russia's intentions may be to prepare acts of sabotage. They are operating throughout the area and moving around," Lutro said.

In particular, Lutro said that several Russian agents had been exposed. He did not specify their number.

Lutro believes that, in addition to personal gain, Russia wants to damage Norway's reputation among its allies.

"It is clear that one of Russia's goals is to make us look bad. They will try to show that we are not controlling the situation, or that we cannot help our allies with exports in potential future situations," he said.

The PST stated that Russian intelligence activities on Norwegian territory had intensified since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Russian intelligence agents are working against a variety of targets, such as critical and vulnerable infrastructure and military installations. They also have a clear goal of exposing Norwegian contingency plans," Lutro said.

Amid the Russo-Ukrainian war, the Norwegian authorities have expelled more than 15 employees of the Russian Embassy in Norway on suspicion of intelligence activities. As a result, Russia has had to reconsider the use of its intelligence tools.

"It is not easy for us to find out who these agents are. They blend in with the crowd, which is also their job. They don't necessarily have Russian citizenship, but they can be motivated to act on behalf of Russia, by money or threats for example," Lutro explained.

Subjects: NorwayRussiaspyinginfiltrators
Norway
Norway allocates over US$600 million to support Ukraine, mainly for air defence
Norway has provided Ukraine with US$90 million worth of military supplies in recent months
Norwegian Foreign Ministry announces signing of security agreement with Ukraine
