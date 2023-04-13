All Sections
Norway expels 15 Russian spies from embassy in Oslo

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 13:45
Norway has declared 15 Russian embassy officials, who were de-facto intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions, personae non gratae.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway on 13 April 

The ministry notes that the activities of the mentioned individuals were monitored for a long time.

"The government has decided to declare 15 Russian intelligence officers who were operating in Norway under diplomatic cover as personae non gratae. The staff declared personae non gratae must leave Norway within a short time period. We will not grant visas to intelligence officers who apply for a visa to Norway," the ministry’s statement says.

Anniken Huitfeldt, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, stated that the activities these Russians were engaged in are incompatible with their diplomatic status, and Norway's decision is an important step to reduce Russian intelligence activity in the country and protect Norway's national interests.

She also noted that Russia is currently the biggest threat to Norway in terms of intelligence.

The minister added that, at the same time, Norway seeks to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia in the future. "We want Russia to continue to have a functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not tolerate it being misused for covert intelligence activities," Huitfeldt stressed.

Background: Finland reported that Russian espionage operations in the country have weakened after the expulsion of spies and the visa restrictions.

