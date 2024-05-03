All Sections
UK and Ukraine aim for 100-year partnership: Foreign Minister initiates negotiations in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 May 2024, 12:24
David Cameron. Photo: Getty Images

During his visit to Kyiv, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron initiated negotiations with Ukraine about a 100-year partnership. This will be a completely new agreement to deepen relations between the two countries.

Source: European Pravda, citing British Embassy in Kyiv

Quote: "The Foreign Secretary also kicked off negotiations with Ukraine on a 100 Year Partnership – a new agreement that will build enduring links between our two countries across the spectrum of trade, security and defence cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more."

Details: Cameron said that "we must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win."

Background:

  • In January, British PM Rishi Sunak emphasised during his speech in the UK Parliament that his country was building a new partnership with Ukraine that was intended to last for 100 years and beyond.
  • British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris stated in an interview with European Pravda that London intends to convey that Ukraine will still be there in 100 years.
  • As European Pravda reported, during his visit to Kyiv, Cameron promised that Britain would allocate GBP 3 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine, and this would happen "as much as needed."
  • Cameron also told Reuters that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

