During his visit to Kyiv, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron initiated negotiations with Ukraine about a 100-year partnership. This will be a completely new agreement to deepen relations between the two countries.

Source: European Pravda, citing British Embassy in Kyiv

Quote: "The Foreign Secretary also kicked off negotiations with Ukraine on a 100 Year Partnership – a new agreement that will build enduring links between our two countries across the spectrum of trade, security and defence cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more."

Details: Cameron said that "we must all step up to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to win."

Background:

In January, British PM Rishi Sunak emphasised during his speech in the UK Parliament that his country was building a new partnership with Ukraine that was intended to last for 100 years and beyond.

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris stated in an interview with European Pravda that London intends to convey that Ukraine will still be there in 100 years.

As European Pravda reported, during his visit to Kyiv, Cameron promised that Britain would allocate GBP 3 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine, and this would happen "as much as needed."

Cameron also told Reuters that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

