Ukraine will receive six more TRML-4D air defence radars from manufacturer

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 3 May 2024, 22:46
TRML-4D air defence radar. Photo: Hensoldt

German sensor company HENSOLDT has announced the supply of six more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence.

Source: press release from HENSOLDT on 3 May, European Pravda reports

Details: The manufacturer specifies that as part of a "comprehensive order package worth over 100 million euros", Ukraine will receive six TRML-4D radars by the end of 2024.

Quote from Oliver Dierre, CEO of HENSOLDT: "Our radars are urgently needed by the Ukrainian air defence and we are proud to be able to deliver all the systems this year. The feedback from our customers confirms how important the rapid availability of the radars is for the protection of their citizens."

More details: The TRML-4D uses the latest AESA radar technology capable of detecting, tracking and classifying various types of airborne targets, focusing on small, fast and low-flying and/or manoeuvrable cruise missiles and aircraft, as well as hovering helicopters. It provides rapid detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km.

Background: 

Subjects: air defence
