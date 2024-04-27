Air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast
Saturday, 27 April 2024, 22:56
Ukraine’s Air Defence was activated in response to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are responding in the oblast.
Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders."
Update: The all-clear in Kyiv Oblast was given at 22:57.
Background:
- The Air Force had reported that Russian Shahed drones were approaching, including some heading for Kyiv Oblast.
