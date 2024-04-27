Air defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Defence was activated in response to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are responding in the oblast.

Advertisement:

Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders."

Update: The all-clear in Kyiv Oblast was given at 22:57.

Background:

The Air Force had reported that Russian Shahed drones were approaching, including some heading for Kyiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!