Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv for second time at night: loud explosion heard
Friday, 31 May 2024, 04:59
An air-raid warning was issued for the second time in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 May, and a loud explosion was heard.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; an air-raid warning map; Ukrainska Pravda journalist
Quote: "Attention! There is a high-speed target flying towards Kyiv!"
Advertisement:
Updated at 05:06: The air-raid warning was extended to the north-western oblasts of the country.
At 05:16, the all-clear was given.
Background: On the night of 30-31 May, Russian Shahed attack drones reached Kyiv Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!