Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv for second time at night: loud explosion heard

An air-raid warning was issued for the second time in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 May, and a loud explosion was heard.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; an air-raid warning map; Ukrainska Pravda journalist

Quote: "Attention! There is a high-speed target flying towards Kyiv!"

Advertisement:

Updated at 05:06: The air-raid warning was extended to the north-western oblasts of the country.

At 05:16, the all-clear was given.

Background: On the night of 30-31 May, Russian Shahed attack drones reached Kyiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!