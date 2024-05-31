All Sections
Zelenskyy to travel to Singapore for security conference, media reports

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 31 May 2024, 13:26
Zelenskyy to travel to Singapore for security conference, media reports
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Singapore this weekend to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference, according to six sources who spoke to Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Details: Two sources have informed Reuters that Zelenskyy will address delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday. 

It is expected that Ukraine's security assistance will be one of the key topics discussed at this year's dialogue, Asia's premier security conference. Among the participants are US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. Zelenskyy's office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reportedly, since 2022, the Russian delegation has not participated in the Singapore security meetings.

Background:

  • This is not the first time Ukraine has participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference.
  • In 2022, Zelenskyy took part in the Asian Security Summit online.
  • And in 2023, former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attended the forum in Singapore.

