Ukrainian Defence Minister met with head of Pentagon in Singapore

OLEKSII REZNIKOV AND LLOYD AUSTIN IN SINGAPORE, PHOTO FROM RESNIKOV'S TWITTER

On 2 June, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, met in Singapore with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "I was happy to meet with my colleague and great friend Lloyd Austin III on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

The Ukraine-US partnership is strong. We will continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory and to restore peace in Europe."

For reference: The Shangri-La Dialogue is the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region, it is held by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

This year it is taking place in Singapore on 2-4 June.

