All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Defence Minister met with head of Pentagon in Singapore

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 2 June 2023, 17:50
Ukrainian Defence Minister met with head of Pentagon in Singapore
OLEKSII REZNIKOV AND LLOYD AUSTIN IN SINGAPORE, PHOTO FROM RESNIKOV'S TWITTER

On 2 June, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, met in Singapore with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "I was happy to meet with my colleague and great friend Lloyd Austin III on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

The Ukraine-US partnership is strong. We will continue working to ensure Ukraine's victory and to restore peace in Europe."

Advertisement:

For reference: The Shangri-La Dialogue is the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region, it is held by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

This year it is taking place in Singapore on 2-4 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: