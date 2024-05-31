All Sections
Russians shell border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 31 May 2024, 14:32
Smoke after the strike. Stock photo.

Border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire on Friday, 31 May. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 13:30 on 31 May 

Quote: "As of now, the total number of combat clashes has increased to 42. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been most active on the Pokrovsk front. Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the assault actions of the Russian occupiers, consistently destroying the enemy and its equipment. 

Border settlements of Basivka in Sumy Oblast and Kliusy in Chernihiv Oblast came under artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russians have become somewhat more active on the Kharkiv front. So far, two combat clashes have been recorded. From the area of Belgorod, Russian troops attacked Starytsia with two guided aerial bombs and Vovchansk with six. The Russian attack on Starytsia was repelled. The battle is still ongoing near Vovchansk. 

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian assaults near Synkivka, Berestove and Makiivka were repelled. Two more assaults continue near Petropavlivka and Novoiehorivka. 

On the Lyman front, Russian troops tried to improve their position near Dibrova. The Ukrainian Defence Forces prevented them from doing so. 

On the Siversk front, the number of combat clashes increased to five. The Russians continue to attack near Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka, but to no avail. 

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops made 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Seven attacks were repelled near Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha and Netailove. Nine more attacks continue near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Prohres and Nevelske. 

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have launched three assaults on the Kurakhove front. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one attack. Fighting is still ongoing in the area of Krasnohorivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, near the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Russians attacked twice in the vicinity of Krynky, but to no avail. 

The situation on other fronts remains unchanged, the General Staff said.

Subjects: warGeneral Staff
