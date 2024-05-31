Ukrainian energy company lists reasons why Russians won't be able to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Russians occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) plan to restart it, but they will be prevented from doing so by the loss of the Kakhovka reservoir, the absence of power networks, and the lack of suitable personnel.

Source: the press service of Energoatom, the state nuclear energy generating company, citing a statement by CEO Petro Kotin

Many factors prevent the Russians from restarting the ZNPP:

the loss of water in the Kakhovka reservoir

the absence of power lines

the lack of qualified personnel.

Furthermore, the nuclear fuel at the ZNPP has come to the end of its service life.

Background:

Putin has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Russia plans to "restart" the ZNPP.

The necessary repairs and inspections are not being conducted in full at the ZNPP because the staff hired by the occupiers are not competent to carry them out.

There are no licensed personnel at the Russian-occupied ZNPP who are capable of restarting it properly, and incompetent actions by Russian specialists at the power plant could lead to a nuclear incident.

