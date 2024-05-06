Ukrainian energy minister comments on Russia's intention to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

There are no licensed personnel at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) who could put it into operation, and amateur activity by Russian specialists at the plant could lead to a nuclear incident.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Halushchenko noted that only Ukrainian specialists are licensed to operate the plant, and currently the Russians do not allow them to enter the ZNPP.

"Even if we imagine that the Russians will gather specialists in Russia and bring them to the plant, they will be unlicensed personnel. For them to launch the plant is absurd. It is not possible either in the context of Ukrainian legislation or even Russian legislation or, of course, international law," the minister said.



Halushchenko also noted that there are a number of significant technical problems at the occupied facility, particularly the expiration of the terms of use of nuclear fuel and the lack of sufficient volumes of water for reactors to operate.



"The problem with the plant’s water supply arose after the Russians destroyed the Kakhovka dam. And while there is enough water in the coolers for six units to be in non-working mode, completely different volumes of water are needed to start the ZNPP," Halushchenko explained.

The minister added that the Russians’ attempts to meet the plant's water needs by developing wells do not comply with any standards either.

Background:

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Kremlin plans to "restart" the ZNPP.

The repairs and inspections required at the ZNPP are not being carried out in full due to the incompetence of the staff hired by the Russians.

