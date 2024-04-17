All Sections
Necessary repairs not carried out at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 14:55
Necessary repairs not carried out at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Due to the inefficiency of the staff hired by the Russian "authorities" at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the necessary repairs and inspections are not completed in full.

Source: Petro Kotin, President of the national nuclear energy company Energoatom,  on Radio NV

Details: He noted that due to the lack of qualified personnel, Russians hire everyone willing to work at the ZNPP.

Quote: "This poses a significant threat to the equipment. Because of this staff carrying out their duties poorly, equipment failures are continually recorded, and the situation deteriorates. Repairs and routine inspections are not completed in full," Kotin said.

He stated that the nuclear power plant's equipment must be constantly checked in accordance with the schedule. Furthermore, following the transfer of the ZNPP's fourth power unit to the cold shutdown, Energoatom is worried that major faults had been discovered.

Background: 

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency acts with restraint on the issue of liberation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and has no tools to force Russia to leave it.
  • The transfer of all power units of Zaporizhzhia NPP to a cold shutdown reduces risks, but the main threat to nuclear safety is the occupation of the power plant by Russian forces.
  • All six occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant units have been transitioned to a cold shutdown mode for the first time since 2022.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin has notified the IAEA of his plans to "restart" the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operation.

