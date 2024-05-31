5 deported orphans brought back to Ukraine from Russia – video

Five deported orphans have been brought back to Ukraine after being held in the occupied territory of Ukraine and later transported to Russia.

Source: Mykola Kuleba, the founder and CEO of the Save Ukraine NGO, on Facebook

Details: According to reports, all of the children are from the Novopetriv orphanage in Mykolaiv Oblast. After the war began, they spent the first three months on the front lines, sheltering in the basement from bombs and missiles with no food or water.

According to Kuleba, Russians took the children at gunpoint and relocated them to occupied Ukraine in mid-July 2022.

Quote: "Children were detained at the Kherson centre for social and psychological rehabilitation. Every day, the soldiers came to them and checked to see whether anyone had suddenly fled, prohibited them from communicating with family, and threatened them.

In October 2022, the invaders brought them to Crimea, then to Anapa in Krasnodar Krai. From there, the children were rescued and sent to a safer location, Georgia."

Details: Kuleba noted that with the help of Save Ukraine, 356 children have already been brought back from Russia, 90 of them are orphans.

