Another meeting between Czech and Ukrainian governments may take place before end of 2024

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said that another joint meeting of the Czech and Ukrainian governments could take place by the end of this year.

Source: Fiala in an interview with Czech news agency ČTK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Czechia is in continuous negotiations with Ukraine at all levels, and the country attacked by Russia needs weapons and ammunition, he said.

Advertisement:

"The Russians' advantage is huge, and Ukraine can only succeed if it has enough [weapons and ammunition] and [gets them] fast," Fiala said.

"First of all, we are discussing with our counterparts from Denmark and the Netherlands what can be done for Ukraine and how to further promote assistance, including Czechia's initiative to find artillery ammunition," he added.

Czech ministers led by Fiala held talks with the Ukrainian government and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 31 October last year. The trip was intended to express clear support for Ukraine in countering the Russian invasion and to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance. Members of both cabinets also discussed the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Fiala also visited Kyiv in March 2022, shortly after the Russian full-scale invasion began. In an interview with ČTK, he said that the intergovernmental talks could happen again this year. "It's in play, and I can imagine that we will have such a meeting this year," Fiala said.

He added that Czechia is currently dealing with Ukraine at many levels, from the plenipotentiary level for Ukraine to the highest political level.

Czechia wants to continue its initiative to find artillery ammunition, and cooperation with Denmark and the Netherlands is key. "The coalition of these three countries has really done a lot, and without them, the initiative would not have been so successful. I am grateful to everyone involved," he added.

Background:

In mid-April, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that Czechia had already signed contracts for the supply of 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine and was currently working on contracting another 300,000.

He later said that potentially 1.5 million artillery shells could be purchased for Ukraine in this way in a year.

Support UP or become our patron!