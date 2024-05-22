Two more countries recognise Palestine as a state

Spain and Ireland announced their intent to recognise Palestine as a state on 22 May.

Details: Spain's decision was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. He stressed that this recognition is not an insult to either Israel or Jewish people.

"I want to make one thing clear: this recognition is not directed against anyone, it is not directed against the people of Israel, a people we value. And even more so, it is not directed against the Jews, a wonderful people whose history is linked to Spain," Sánchez said in parliament, as quoted by El Pais.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said Ireland recognises Palestine because it believes in freedom and justice as fundamental principles of international law.

"It is a statement of unequivocal support for a two-state solution, the only credible path to peace and security for Israel, for Palestine and for their peoples," Harris said, as quoted by RTE.

The Irish and Spanish prime ministers made their announcements after Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced earlier on Wednesday that his country would recognise the Palestinian state.

The decisions of Norway, Spain and Ireland to recognise Palestine as a state will come into force on 28 May.

Ireland, Norway and Spain have now joined 143 UN member states out of 193 in total that recognise Palestine as a state.

Israel recalled its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" on Wednesday over their decision to recognise Palestine as a state. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned that if Spain joined Ireland and Norway, a similar step would be taken against it.

