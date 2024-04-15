We signed contracts for 180,000 projectiles for Ukraine – Czech PM

Czechia has signed contracts to supply 180,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine within the framework of its initiative and is currently working on acquiring 300,000 more.

Source: Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czechia, in his column for Financial Times ahead of his visit to Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The situation in Ukraine is critical. As the war enters its third year, the country’s armed forces are under unprecedented pressure. They are running out of ammunition, meaning they are forced to make difficult decisions every day. This makes it extremely hard to hold their lines — the very lines that will decide the security and future of the whole of Europe."

Fiala stated that the reason for the success of the Czech initiative of seeking ammunition for Ukraine is "deceptively simple".

"We are working to secure a further 300,000 rounds and have already contracted the first 180,000. These will be delivered to the Ukrainian front in the coming months," Fiala reported.

The Czech PM indicated that about 20 countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, had joined the initiative.

Fiala added that the Czech initiative also gives the West time to accommodate to the new situation in which "war is changing our world": "This means we can no longer avoid fundamental changes at home, such as strengthening societal resilience and rebuilding sufficient defence capacity. We need to get used to the fact that a responsible security policy must include much greater investment in defence to deter attackers."

In total Czechia has discovered over a million rounds of artillery ammunition around the world that can be purchased for Ukraine outside Europe.

Tomáš Pojar, Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, suggested that the ammunition purchased under the Czech-led initiative might arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

