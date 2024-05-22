All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norway recognises Palestine as a state

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 May 2024, 10:21
Norway recognises Palestine as a state
Jonas Gahr Støre. Photo: Getty Images

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said at a special press conference that his country recognises the Palestinian state and the recognition will come into force on 28 May.

Source: European Pravda with reference to NRK (Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation)

Details It is reported that 75 years after Norway recognised Israel as a state, Norway has become the 144th UN country to also recognise Palestine.

Advertisement:

Støre justifies this by saying that a Palestinian state is absolutely necessary to establish peace in the Middle East.

"By recognising Palestine, we can more strongly encourage other countries to support the building of a Palestinian state, and we can hold the Palestinian state accountable," Jonas Gahr Støre says.

Background:

  • Earlier, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell confirmed that Spain, Ireland and some other member states of the European Union plan to recognize the Palestinian state on 21 May.
  • Norway, which is not a member of the EU, also showed its readiness to recognise the Palestinian state.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NorwayPalestine
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Norway
Norway exposes Russian intelligence agents preparing acts of sabotage
Norway allocates over US$600 million to support Ukraine, mainly for air defence
Norway has provided Ukraine with US$90 million worth of military supplies in recent months
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: