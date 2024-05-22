Norway recognises Palestine as a state

Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre has said at a special press conference that his country recognises the Palestinian state and the recognition will come into force on 28 May.

Details It is reported that 75 years after Norway recognised Israel as a state, Norway has become the 144th UN country to also recognise Palestine.

Støre justifies this by saying that a Palestinian state is absolutely necessary to establish peace in the Middle East.

"By recognising Palestine, we can more strongly encourage other countries to support the building of a Palestinian state, and we can hold the Palestinian state accountable," Jonas Gahr Støre says.

Background:

Earlier, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell confirmed that Spain, Ireland and some other member states of the European Union plan to recognize the Palestinian state on 21 May.

Norway, which is not a member of the EU, also showed its readiness to recognise the Palestinian state.

