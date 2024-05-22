Former deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office charged with illegal enrichment

Andrii Smyrnov. Photo: Office of the President

Andrii Smyrnov, a former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has been served with a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Source: several Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: The sources did not provide any other details.

Ukrainska Pravda has asked the law enforcement officers and Smyrnov himself to comment.

Background:

In February 2023, Ukrainska Pravda journalists discovered that in 2022, Andrii Smyrnov’s brother Ihor had purchased property, including an apartment and a plot of land in the Carpathians, at a significantly lower price than the total market value of US$250,000.

It was reported that the brothers could not give a straight answer about where the money for the purchase came from and why the prices had been reduced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrii Smyrnov as deputy head of the President’s Office on 29 March.

