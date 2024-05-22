All Sections
Former deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office charged with illegal enrichment

Iryna Balachuk, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 12:28
Andrii Smyrnov. Photo: Office of the President

Andrii Smyrnov, a former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has been served with a notice of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Source: several Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: The sources did not provide any other details.

Ukrainska Pravda has asked the law enforcement officers and Smyrnov himself to comment.

Background:

  • In February 2023, Ukrainska Pravda journalists discovered that in 2022, Andrii Smyrnov’s brother Ihor had purchased property, including an apartment and a plot of land in the Carpathians, at a significantly lower price than the total market value of US$250,000.
  • It was reported that the brothers could not give a straight answer about where the money for the purchase came from and why the prices had been reduced.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrii Smyrnov as deputy head of the President’s Office on 29 March.

Subjects: Office of the President of Ukrainecorruptiondeclaration
