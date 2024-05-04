All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Historic achievement: Ukrainian foil fighters win bronze at World Cup in Hong Kong

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 4 May 2024, 12:51
Historic achievement: Ukrainian foil fighters win bronze at World Cup in Hong Kong
Photo: Champion

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team has ranked 3rd at the World Cup in Hong Kong for the first time in history, defeating South Korea in the bronze medal match.

Source: Champion, a sports-related news outlet

Details: The match ended with a score of 34:31. At first, it was an evenly contested match, with no one letting the opponent go within two points, but as soon as the score was 10-10, the Korean foilists took a slight lead, albeit briefly. When the teams crossed the 20-point mark, the Ukrainians took the lead and eventually clinched the victory.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian national team began its journey in the last 16, where it confidently defeated Canada (45:32). In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainians faced Austria, and the match ended with a score of 36:28. Furthermore, Ukraine lost in the semi-final match to the world ranking leader Italy (32:45).

The Ukrainian team consisted of Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Kateryna Budenko and Dariia Myroniuk.

This is the second time the Ukrainian national team has improved its historical record this season. Ukrainian foil fencers ranked 6th at the World Cup in Egypt in February 2024, which was the best result at this level of competition to date.

Background: On 4 May, the Ukrainian men's national team lost to Italy in the last 16 of the World Cup. Earlier, Myroniuk and Sopit lost at the start of the World Cup final.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: