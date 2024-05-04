Historic achievement: Ukrainian foil fighters win bronze at World Cup in Hong Kong

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team has ranked 3rd at the World Cup in Hong Kong for the first time in history, defeating South Korea in the bronze medal match.

Source: Champion, a sports-related news outlet

Details: The match ended with a score of 34:31. At first, it was an evenly contested match, with no one letting the opponent go within two points, but as soon as the score was 10-10, the Korean foilists took a slight lead, albeit briefly. When the teams crossed the 20-point mark, the Ukrainians took the lead and eventually clinched the victory.

The Ukrainian national team began its journey in the last 16, where it confidently defeated Canada (45:32). In the quarterfinals, the Ukrainians faced Austria, and the match ended with a score of 36:28. Furthermore, Ukraine lost in the semi-final match to the world ranking leader Italy (32:45).

The Ukrainian team consisted of Alina Poloziuk, Olha Sopit, Kateryna Budenko and Dariia Myroniuk.

This is the second time the Ukrainian national team has improved its historical record this season. Ukrainian foil fencers ranked 6th at the World Cup in Egypt in February 2024, which was the best result at this level of competition to date.

Background: On 4 May, the Ukrainian men's national team lost to Italy in the last 16 of the World Cup. Earlier, Myroniuk and Sopit lost at the start of the World Cup final.

