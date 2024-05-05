Easter eggs near Bakhmut and Easter bread in the trenches: Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Easter – photo, video

Soldiers of the 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade showed their skills in making Easter eggs Photo: 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade

Ukrainians are celebrating their third Easter in the midst of the full-scale war, and Ukrainian soldiers make sure to adhere to Easter traditions.

Soldiers from the 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade, who are carrying out combat missions near Bakhmut, demonstrated the process of making traditional Easter eggs at the front.

"I hope all the guys will come home safe and sound and will paint Easter eggs with their families and children and teach this craft to the next generations," one of the soldiers said.

Baskets of homemade goodies donated to Lviv paratroopers from the west of Ukraine were blessed by the military chaplain. He said this allowed the soldiers to briefly escape from the reality of daily combat and to mentally return home and experience the Feast of the Resurrection.

Galician paratroopers painted Easter eggs near Bakhmut Photo: 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade

"Even far from their families and homes, Galician paratroopers still keep up the Easter traditions. This is not the first year that the soldiers have found the time in between combat missions to have their Easter cakes and Easter baskets blessed," the brigade reported on social media.

"In this turbulent present, traditions and faith give the defenders of Ukraine hope for victory and a peaceful future."

These are the Easter eggs coloured by the soldiers of the 80th brigade Photo: 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade

It is not the first time that soldiers find time for consecration of bread and Easter baskets Photo: 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade

On Holy Saturday, paratroopers painted Easter eggs and sent them from the Bakhmut front to the Garrison Church of Sts Peter and Paul in Lviv.

In Lviv, you can come to the charity exhibition Easter Eggs from near Bakhmut and donate to buy a quad bike for the rescue of the injured.

The 63rd Mechanised Brigade posted a video of soldiers painting eggs on the front lines. To accomplish this, the defenders collected onion skins, brushes and paint.

"We make our Easter eggs in unusual conditions, but we put our souls into our work," the 63rd Mechanised Brigade wrote.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade also posted touching photos of its soldiers celebrating Easter.

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade celebrate Easter in the trenches Photo: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

"Our Easter is at the front. The meaning of this holiday is the victory of life over death. For this we continue to fight. We fight for the sake of those who are waiting for us at home from day to day," the brigade wrote.

Faces of those who fight for the victory of life over death Photo: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Easter bread for the Ukrainian defenders Photo: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Meanwhile, Ukrainian border guards posted a video of a celebratory feast from the front lines: first they smash the Russians, and then their Easter eggs.

Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, sent Easter greetings to all Ukrainians.

"A happy Easter to all Christians of the Eastern rite! Faith gave David strength to overcome Goliath, and the faith of the Ukrainian people gives us strength to overcome our enemies. May all our prayers be heard and may we be saved from evil. Christ has risen! Ukraine will win!" he wrote, posting photos of the police celebrating Easter at the front.

Law enforcement officers in the Defence Forces do not forget about the holidays Photo: Patrol Police

Easter eggs made by the policemen Photo: Patrol Police

Easter eggs made by the policemen Photo: Patrol Police

Frontline Easter bread Photo: Patrol Police

Last year, we revealed how the Ukrainian National Guard and Armed Forces servicemen commemorate Christ's resurrection and have their Easter baskets blessed.

