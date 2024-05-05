German Hesse supports bringing Ukrainian men back to their homeland

Roman Poseck, Minister of Internal Affairs of the German federal state of Hesse, believes that regional governments should help Ukraine bring back men of military-age who left Ukraine after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: Roman Poseck on ARD TV channel, as quoted by the Tagesspiegel newspaper, European Pravda reports

Details: The Hessian Minister of Internal Affairs believes Germany should help Ukraine with recruitment, and such assistance may also include "our help in enabling Ukraine to use men who have fled abroad but can be involved in the war".

Poseck added that it is important to "support Ukraine's defence capabilities", but at the same time, Germany should maintain its status as a safe haven for refugees.

Speaking about ways in which Berlin could facilitate the return of Ukrainians, the minister rejected the possibility of issuing German documents as a substitute for Ukrainian ones: "I am sceptical, because I do not see that there are appropriate conditions for this. Ukraine is not an illegitimate state".

The ARD reported that the federal states and the German Federal Ministry of the Internal Affairs will start discussing what to do with Ukrainian men of military age on 7 May in order to reach a national solution.

Background:

On 23 April 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to temporarily suspend the provision of services at Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to men who are liable for military service under the law on mobilisation.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has stressed that Ukraine will not forcibly bring military-age Ukrainian men back from other countries.

