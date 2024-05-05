Former senator from Forza Italia party talks about Putin giving roe deer heart to former Italian PM

Fabrizio Cicchitto, a former senator from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, has claimed that the late former prime minister witnessed Russian leader Vladimir Putin cutting out the heart of a roe deer during their joint hunting trip in 2013.

Source: Cicchitto said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, European Pravda reports

Details: The former Italian senator said that Berlusconi, despite his friendship with Russian leader Putin, doubted him at least once, and it happened during their joint holiday in Russia in 2013.

Cicchitto says that Berlusconi had agreed to go hunting with Putin, although he "never touched a gun before".

"When we were walking in the snow, he saw two roe deers and pointed to one of them: 'This one is yours. Shoot it.' I made him understand that I would not shoot in any case. So he shot at both of them and killed them," Cicchitto retells the words of the former Italian prime minister.

Then, Cicchitto says, Putin went down to the dead animals, quartered one of the roe deers and cut out its heart.

"Then he asked a man from his escort to bring him a wooden tray, handed it to me and put the bloody piece of meat on it: 'This will be an extraordinary meal'. I was shocked. I hid behind a tree and threw up," Berlusconi had said.

Cicchitto goes on to describe the relationship between Putin and Berlusconi as "psychological homosexuality".

"They admired each other and their relationship was absolutely equal. Putin considered this Italian entrepreneur, who controlled television and managed to break into politics, a genius. Berlusconi, in turn, considered him a pragmatist who was capable of running a country like Russia and with whom they could do many things together, from business to women," he says.

The former senator added that Berlusconi's mistake was that he "completely failed to take into account Putin's cultural background," which was based on Russian autocrats Peter the Great, Ivan the Terrible and Joseph Stalin.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi died in Milan's San Raffaele Hospital at the age of 86 on 12 June 2023.

Berlusconi headed three Italian governments from 1994 to 2011. The politician is known for his friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and has made controversial statements about Ukraine. In particular, in October 2022, he said that Ukraine could negotiate with Russia if it stopped receiving arms and was offered only reconstruction assistance.

