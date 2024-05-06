Partial power outage in Sumy and Kharkiv

Ukraine's Air Force has reported that Russian troops launched a Shahed UAV attack through Sumy Oblast on the night of 5-6 May, causing partial power and water supply outages in the city of Sumy. A part of the city of Kharkiv's districts have also lost power.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reported that the power supply had been cut off in some parts of Sumy, and the "water supply had been partially lost". Before that, explosions had been heard in the city.

In addition, partial power outages were reported in the settlements of Lebedyn, Bilopillia and Okhtyrka (Sumy Oblast).

Suspilne Kharkiv reported a power outage in some districts of Kharkiv after midnight.

