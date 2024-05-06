All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Partial power outage in Sumy and Kharkiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 6 May 2024, 00:38
Partial power outage in Sumy and Kharkiv
Stock photo: social media

Ukraine's Air Force has reported that Russian troops launched a Shahed UAV attack through Sumy Oblast on the night of 5-6 May, causing partial power and water supply outages in the city of Sumy. A part of the city of Kharkiv's districts have also lost power.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Suspilne

Details: Suspilne reported that the power supply had been cut off in some parts of Sumy, and the "water supply had been partially lost". Before that, explosions had been heard in the city.

Advertisement:

In addition, partial power outages were reported in the settlements of Lebedyn, Bilopillia and Okhtyrka (Sumy Oblast).

Suspilne Kharkiv reported a power outage in some districts of Kharkiv after midnight.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SumyKharkivpower
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Sumy
Explosions ring out in Sumy due to multiple rocket launcher attacks
Russians bomb industrial facility in Sumy
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on civilian infrastructure in Sumy
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: