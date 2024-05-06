All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


WTA ratings: Kostyuk reaches top 20 for first time, Svitolina remains Ukraine's number one

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 May 2024, 11:48
WTA ratings: Kostyuk reaches top 20 for first time, Svitolina remains Ukraine's number one
Marta Kostyuk. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released an updated ranking of women’s singles players. 

Source: WTA

Details: Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk has moved up one position to 20th in the world after reaching the final of the prestigious tournament in Stuttgart. Despite being defeated in the second round of the tournament in Madrid, Marta has improved on her personal best. This is the first time in history that two Ukrainian tennis players have been in the top 20 simultaneously.

Advertisement:

Dariia Snigur (121), who has just won her 10th ITF title in Lopota, Georgia, has also made progress, moving up four places.

Anhelina Kalinina and Daiana Yastremska have slightly improved their rankings (31 and 33 respectively), while Lesia Tsurenko has dropped 3 places after a surprise defeat to 18-year-old Filipina Alexandra Eala in Madrid.

Ukraine's top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, has moved down by one place (19) after losing in the second round of the tournament in Madrid.

 
Screenshot: WTA ratings

Poland's Iga Świątek is still ranked as the world No. 1, having defeated Belarus' Arina Sobolenko in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open (2).

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: