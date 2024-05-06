WTA ratings: Kostyuk reaches top 20 for first time, Svitolina remains Ukraine's number one

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released an updated ranking of women’s singles players.

Source: WTA

Details: Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk has moved up one position to 20th in the world after reaching the final of the prestigious tournament in Stuttgart. Despite being defeated in the second round of the tournament in Madrid, Marta has improved on her personal best. This is the first time in history that two Ukrainian tennis players have been in the top 20 simultaneously.

Advertisement:

Dariia Snigur (121), who has just won her 10th ITF title in Lopota, Georgia, has also made progress, moving up four places.

Anhelina Kalinina and Daiana Yastremska have slightly improved their rankings (31 and 33 respectively), while Lesia Tsurenko has dropped 3 places after a surprise defeat to 18-year-old Filipina Alexandra Eala in Madrid.

Ukraine's top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, has moved down by one place (19) after losing in the second round of the tournament in Madrid.





Screenshot: WTA ratings

Poland's Iga Świątek is still ranked as the world No. 1, having defeated Belarus' Arina Sobolenko in the final of the Mutua Madrid Open (2).

Support UP or become our patron!