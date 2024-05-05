All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia and Estonia will not attend Putin's so-called inauguration

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 May 2024, 16:22
Czechia and Estonia will not attend Putin's so-called inauguration
Putin. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Czechia and Estonia have confirmed that their representatives would not attend Vladimir Putin's so-called inauguration on 7 May.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský revealed on Nova TV on Sunday that the government has recalled the Czech ambassador to Russia, Vítězslav Pivoňka, and that there will be no Czech presence at Putin's inauguration on Tuesday.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The current relations between the Czech Republic and Russia do not mean that the representative of our embassy must attend the inauguration of the Russian president on Tuesday,"  Lipavský explained.

In addition, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna acknowledged in statements to local media, particularly ERR, that the Estonia delegate will not be at the "Putin spectacle" on 7 May.

"Estonia cannot legitimise diplomatic relations with the aggressor state, and we decided not to attend Putin's inauguration ceremony," Tsahkna said, adding that Tallinn "considers it unthinkable to participate in ceremonies that perpetuate his rule".

According to Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, and Canada have also stated their plans to boycott the inauguration. The European Union has not yet issued an official remark on this matter.

The so-called presidential elections in Russia, which European countries did not recognise as democratic and fair, were held on 15-17 March and ended with Vladimir Putin's triumph. He received a remarkable 88% support.

Read also: We're no longer referring to Putin as "president". Why not, and why it matters

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: CzechiaEstoniaPutinRussia
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Czechia
EU condemns Russian cyberattacks against Germany and Czechia
Czechia wants to restrict travel for Russian diplomats again
Czechia and Belgium call for new sanctions against Russia for trying to influence EU elections
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: