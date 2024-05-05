Czechia and Estonia will not attend Putin's so-called inauguration

Czechia and Estonia have confirmed that their representatives would not attend Vladimir Putin's so-called inauguration on 7 May.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský revealed on Nova TV on Sunday that the government has recalled the Czech ambassador to Russia, Vítězslav Pivoňka, and that there will be no Czech presence at Putin's inauguration on Tuesday.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The current relations between the Czech Republic and Russia do not mean that the representative of our embassy must attend the inauguration of the Russian president on Tuesday," Lipavský explained.

In addition, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna acknowledged in statements to local media, particularly ERR, that the Estonia delegate will not be at the "Putin spectacle" on 7 May.

"Estonia cannot legitimise diplomatic relations with the aggressor state, and we decided not to attend Putin's inauguration ceremony," Tsahkna said, adding that Tallinn "considers it unthinkable to participate in ceremonies that perpetuate his rule".

According to Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Lithuania, and Canada have also stated their plans to boycott the inauguration. The European Union has not yet issued an official remark on this matter.

The so-called presidential elections in Russia, which European countries did not recognise as democratic and fair, were held on 15-17 March and ended with Vladimir Putin's triumph. He received a remarkable 88% support.

Read also: We're no longer referring to Putin as "president". Why not, and why it matters

Support UP or become our patron!