All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rosneft refinery in Tuapse resumes processing 3 months after Ukrainian UAV strike

Economichna PravdaMonday, 6 May 2024, 17:20
Rosneft refinery in Tuapse resumes processing 3 months after Ukrainian UAV strike
Stock photo: Getty Images

Tuapse's Rosneft refinery, one of the largest in southern Russia, has resumed refining following a January drone strike by Ukraine.

Source: Reuters with reference to two sources in the industry

Details: According to agency sources, at the end of April, the refinery completed repairs on the oil primary processing unit CDU-12 with a capacity of approximately 250,000 barrels per day.

Advertisement:

According to Reuters, as of 1 May, the Tuapse refinery was refining 20,000 tonnes of oil, or approximately 146,600 barrels per day.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that Rosneft’s refinery in Tuapse stopped refining oil and producing petroleum products due to the attack by Ukrainian drones on 25 January.

The Tuapse refinery is the only one on the Black Sea coast of Russia, one of the ten largest in the country and processes up to nine million tonnes of raw materials annually.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Russia
"Better not to attend": Borrell advises EU states on Putin's "inauguration"
Russia loses 1,160 soldiers and 25 tanks over past day
Russia should simply withdraw – US Strategic Communications Coordinator Kirby on nuclear rhetoric
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: