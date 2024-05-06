Rosneft refinery in Tuapse resumes processing 3 months after Ukrainian UAV strike

Tuapse's Rosneft refinery, one of the largest in southern Russia, has resumed refining following a January drone strike by Ukraine.

Source: Reuters with reference to two sources in the industry

Details: According to agency sources, at the end of April, the refinery completed repairs on the oil primary processing unit CDU-12 with a capacity of approximately 250,000 barrels per day.

According to Reuters, as of 1 May, the Tuapse refinery was refining 20,000 tonnes of oil, or approximately 146,600 barrels per day.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that Rosneft’s refinery in Tuapse stopped refining oil and producing petroleum products due to the attack by Ukrainian drones on 25 January.

The Tuapse refinery is the only one on the Black Sea coast of Russia, one of the ten largest in the country and processes up to nine million tonnes of raw materials annually.

