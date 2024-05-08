All Sections
Russians attack railway station in Kherson

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 09:33

The Russians have attacked a railway station in the city of Kherson on the morning of 8 May, and the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv – Kherson – Kyiv has been temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv.

Source: press service for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "The terrorist country attacked the civilian railway infrastructure in Kherson on the morning of 8 May. The city’s railway tracks and train station have been damaged due to enemy strikes." 

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that currently, the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv – Kherson – Kyiv has been temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv. From this point, passengers to and from Kherson will be transported by buses. All 99 passengers are safe. 

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the rest of their trains are continuing to operate on schedule.

Background:

  • Russia attacked three thermal power plants (TPPs) owned by the DTEK company on the night of 7-8 May, causing serious damage.

