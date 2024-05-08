All Sections
Russia attacks 3 thermal power plants, causing serious damage

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 8 May 2024, 07:59
Russia attacked three thermal power plants (TPPs) owned by the DTEK company on the night of 7-8 May, causing serious damage.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Quote: "Another extremely tough night for Ukrainian energy. The enemy attacked three thermal power plants. Equipment was seriously damaged. Power engineers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack."

Details: DTEK noted that this is already the fifth large-scale attack on the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half.

The Russians hit DTEK TPPs during large-scale attacks on 22 and 29 March as well as 11 and 27 April.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked  approximately 180 times. During this time, 51 workers were injured at the stations and three power engineers were killed," DTEK reported.

Background:

  • Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.
  • No hits or casualties were recorded in the city of Kyiv. Air defence systems destroyed all aerial targets in the vicinity of the capital.
  • The Russians attacked power generation and transmission facilities in six of Ukraine’s oblasts. The oblasts of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia came under Russian fire.  
  • A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast, while hits were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast due to the Russian missile attack.
  • Russian forces damaged a critical infrastructure facility, 13 residential buildings and dozens of garages in Kirovohrad Oblast during a missile attack, injuring a child. Strikes were also recorded in Poltava Oblast.

Subjects: DTEKenergymissile strike
